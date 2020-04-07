Marie Holmquist: Don't damage tree with hammock
Marie Holmquist: Don't damage tree with hammock

While I readily acknowledge the need to be outdoors during this time of sheltering in place and social isolation, I was saddened to see the picture of the pair of hammocks, with dog, in the hammock on the front page of Tuesday's Winona Daily News.

If one looks at the tree branch used to support the weight of two adults and a large dog, one can see the bark rubbed off the branch where the strap is attached.

I see many hammocks suspended from trees while walking the lake, and too often they are secured in trees that are too small and too immature to handle the stress being placed upon them.

If you are going to sit in a hammock with 300 pounds of human and dog, please find a large enough tree in which to do it.

Marie Holmquist, Winona

