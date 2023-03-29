Minnesota Care is a state-supported income limited health insurance program that is set up to act as a bridge between medical assistance and private health insurance.

Isn’t it time that all Minnesotans have all options available to them in choosing health insurance? Most of our health insurance is covered by employers (think private insurance companies) or government-backed programs (think medical assistance, Medicare and MinnesotaCare).

I reside in Wabasha County and have maintained private medical practice in Winona since 1999. Almost daily I see patients that struggle to pay for co-pays, deductibles, premiums and just basic care. Patients that have employer-based insurance complain that it is becoming more expensive with increases almost yearly in premiums, deductibles, and co-pays – with a corresponding decrease in covered services.

I see many patients whose spouse works a job just for the health insurance, which is especially hard on farmers and other self-employed people. There are also people who only work at a certain level because if they make over a set income limit, they will lose their MinnesotaCare insurance and they will be financially unable to afford health care, even with subsidies.

I also see people who have either changed or lost jobs with a corresponding loss of insurance coverage. Most of these people cannot afford the COBRA insurance payments. Others have employers change insurance carriers for cost savings and the patients have to scramble to obtain physicians in a new network.

Mark Martin

Winona