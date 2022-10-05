Mark Peterson: Supporting Voegeli for County Board

If I lived in District 2, I wouldn’t hesitate to cast my vote for Dwayne Voegeli. I first met Dwayne when he taught one of my children over 20 years ago. He was, and is, an inspirational teacher. I got to know him even better when he served as a county commissioner and I was the executive director of the Historical Society. For 13 months, we worked to hammer out a deal so the society could move forward an expansion project on an adjacent parking lot owned by the county.
In the end, the very needed project did move forward, much to the credit and hard work of Dwayne Voegeli and others. I know Dwayne will dedicate himself to helping the people of our county and our environment. He is exactly the kind of person I want to see on our county board.
Mark Peterson
Winona