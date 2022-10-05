Mark Peterson: Supporting Voegeli for County Board

If I lived in District 2, I wouldn’t hesitate to cast my vote for Dwayne Voegeli. I first met Dwayne when he taught one of my children over 20 years ago. He was, and is, an inspirational teacher. I got to know him even better when he served as a county commissioner and I was the executive director of the Historical Society. For 13 months, we worked to hammer out a deal so the society could move forward an expansion project on an adjacent parking lot owned by the county.