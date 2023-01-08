Martin Benatti: Winona on my mind: What a wonderful place!

If cities were plotted on a musical grid, Winona would be located on the intersection between Ray Charles’ “Georgia” and Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.”

I’d like to share with the readers a couple of mundane — but not trivial — events from daily life in Winona, that give me the confidence, clarity and clout to shroud Winona with the impressions and sensations conveyed in those two memorable musical master-pieces.

The first enchanted experience takes place at the Winona Family YMCA: I enter the facility and walk across the main lobby, toward the locker room area. I stop in front of a vending-type large machine placed on the right side of the hallway. It’s the “Fresh Clean Fluffy Towels” Machine. With a simple swipe of a card, I get instant access to fresh, clean and fluffy bath-towels. To think that a few centuries ago, towels were exclusive luxury items of the rich … fast-forward to now, and it’s a wonderful world, all right!

Second moment of pure bliss when my brain syncs again with Louis and Ray happens at the Winona Public Library. I’m notorious for my blatant impediment at handling modern digital technology … except when I go to the Winona Public Library to use their color printer.

The simplicity, reliability and user-friendliness of the printer/internet/smartphone interface system at Winona’s Public Library is a model of perfection; a case study on positive self-esteem & autonomy success as a side-effect of using a public service that works.

In real time, the seamless interaction between the world wide web and its trillions of documents and images that are being funneled by my fingertip on a tiny screen three inches from my nose, through a personal email address, to a modern color printer machine waiting quietly next to the quaint wooden counter on the second floor of this unique historic structure established back in 1899 … wow! Can anyone else feel the magic? “… Just an old sweet song … keeps Winona on my mind …”

Thank you Winona’s YMCA. Thank you Winona’s Public Library. Keep listening.

What’s your wonderful Winona moment on your mind?

Martin Benatti

Omaha, Neb.

Martin visited Winona for a week in December to visit the campus of a De La Salle School: St Mary’s University. In the 70’s and 80’s, he attended De La Salle boarding school, in Cordoba, Argentina.

