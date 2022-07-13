Mary Cichanowski: County Board election is about change

When considering candidates for our Winona County Board of Commissioners, please consider that this mid-term election is about change. Not change to the individual offices, but to the board as a whole. We have had this 3 to 2 majority for way too long.

District One (eastern Winona): We have the opportunity to elect Ken Fritz. What an opportunity to have a person with excellent experience in this office. This would be a good change to the board.

District Two (far Western Winona and Goodview): We have the opportunity to select from two newcomers, Todd Frahm and Jerry Obieglo. Both of these candidates would bring desired change.

Duane Voegeli previously held this seat and was part of the very controversial zoning ordinance update, and voted to pass it. After this ordinance was passed, he decided not to run for re-election. I would like to thank Voegeli for his past service, but he is not the change we need to this board, and would likely only sustain the status quo. This seat has a primary on August 9. Please vote!

District Five (central and southern rural Winona County): We have Bob Redig running against incumbent Marcia Ward. Redig is not really a newcomer, he is currently on the Board of Adjustment and formerly of the Planning Commission. Redig was also involved in framing that controversial zoning ordinance. I would like to thank him for his past service, but he is also not the change we need to see. Ward has represented this district well, and should remain part of the "changed" board.

Mary Cichanowski

Winona