As I sit down to write this, I'm gazing out the window at the snow-covered streets of Winona. It's been a busy week for the city's snow plow drivers, who have been working tirelessly to clear the roads after the snowstorm. And I think it's about time we give them the recognition they deserve.

It's easy to take snow removal for granted, especially if you're lucky enough to have a warm and cozy home to hunker down in when the snow is falling. But the truth is, snow removal is an essential service that impacts our businesses, economy, and everyday life here in Winona.

For starters, think about the impact that a snowstorm can have on local businesses. If the roads aren't cleared, customers may be unable to make it to shops and restaurants, which can have a significant impact on sales. And in a city like Winona, where many small businesses rely on foot traffic to stay afloat, a few missed days of sales can be devastating.

But it's not just businesses that are impacted by snow removal. The economy as a whole can take a hit if roads aren't cleared quickly and efficiently. When people can't get to work, productivity suffers, and that can have ripple effects throughout the community. And let's not forget about emergency services like police, fire, and ambulance crews -- they need to be able to get to where they're needed quickly and safely, regardless of the weather.

So to all the snow plow drivers out there -- thank you for your hard work, your dedication, and your willingness to keep Winona moving even when the weather is at its worst. We know that your job is difficult and often thankless, but we want you to know that your efforts are appreciated more than you can imagine.

And to the rest of the community, let's remember to be patient and understanding when the snow is falling. We're all in this together, and the more we can work together to support our city and each other, the stronger we'll be when the next storm hits.

Matthew Fluharty

Winona