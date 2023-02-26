I've heard that plans are being made for a major manure digester in Wilson Township. Will the residents of Winona County be informed about this proposed project? When and how will we be notified of this proposed project? When will residents learn that nearly 100 manure trucks could start rolling in from three counties?

It’s also worth noting that Fillmore County is considering raising their animal unit cap with a vote on Feb. 28. It's no doubt large feedlots and factory farms are looking to expand to feed this poop monster.

The community of Roberts, Wisconsin, has already kicked this type of project out of their neighborhood. It would be nice to know all of the details of this proposed project, so we can come together and decide what's best for our county.

Melia Haugen

Altura