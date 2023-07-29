Recently an ad published locally by the Winona County Republican Party makes the preposterous claim that Rep. Gene Pelowski “swindled” state taxpayers by voting with the majority to invest Minnesota’s $17.5 billion surplus.

Swindle is defined as the use of deception to deprive someone of money or possessions. Rep. Pelowski’s contributions to the legislative debate and his votes are all part of the public record.

Perhaps it is the county GOP that is guilty of attempting to deceive the public? Their ad fails to mention that in the previous legislative session, when the state Senate was controlled by the Republicans, then Majority Leader Sen. Jeremy Miller of Winona refused to accept a "half-of-the-loaf" compromise offered by the Gov. Tim Walz and the House DFL for spending the surplus. The "red wave" the GOP anticipated in the 2022 election failed to materialize and they ended up "loafless" in Minnesota.

Consider one aspect of what the DFL-led state legislature accomplished in its recently concluded legislative session: investment in local schools. It increased support to address unfunded mandates and increased funding for all students. Winona Area Public Schools will receive $4.9 million; St. Charles Public Schools, $1.6 million; and Lewiston-Altura Public Schools, $984,000.

In addition, Rep. Pelowski joined his DFL colleagues to invest in our postsecondary institutions. Tuition will be frozen at Winona State and Minnesota State College SE.

Any party that would regard this record of legislative accomplishments as the result of swindling should take a good look in the mirror.

Michael Doyle

Winona