Michael Hadaway: Can't move past Trump? You got played

Irony or tragedy? The same people who said OJ supporters were crazy cuz they "wouldn't" believe all the evidence are Trumpers.

Of course alleged human trafficker Matt Gaetz said, "I'll fire Nancy Pelosi." BTW, a congressman cannot fire the Speaker of the House. I guess we call that being Trump smart.

The go-to phrase for the cult is, don't believe the 1/6 hearings. They used producers. So did the Abraham Lincoln documentary people.

If you still fall for Trump, you need serious help. And don't deflect with the summer riots, antifa, the FBI, Nancy Pelosi baloney. You got played. Sworn testimony by people who campaigned and voted for Trump are showing us this statement he made, "I could shoot someone on 5th Ave. and not lose support."

Michael Hadaway

Winona

