Michael William Doyle: Meyer deserves re-election

Vote to re-elect Chris Meyer as Winona County commissioner. For the past three years, she has brought her serene intelligence, professional experience and reasoned judgment to serve us. We are fortunate to have someone so superbly well qualified to represent not just District 1, but all of Winona County.

I grew up in Winona but moved away to pursue an education and career. My wife and I retired and moved back here when Chris was serving her first year as commissioner. We were impressed by her stewardship of the county’s natural and social resources. We have lived for decades in other states that were afflicted by elected municipal representatives who were ideologically inflexible or incompetent — and sometimes both! It was reassuring to find that by our return to Minnesota, we once again were represented by people like Chris who epitomize the ideal of the servant leader.

It's not easy to find something new to say about Chris. Here’s one: When the City of Winona’s Heritage Preservation Commission approached the county to jointly celebrate Preservation Month last May by sponsoring an open house at the courthouse, three elected leaders readily stepped up to plan the event — the county attorney, the sheriff and Chris as board chair. She spoke of how important it was for citizens to tour the historic home of our municipal democracy and appreciate anew the care with which our forebears built this edifice to reflect their faith in self-government. Chris embodies that spirit. Let’s return her to office.

Michael William Doyle

Winona