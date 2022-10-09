Mike Kennedy: 'Hidden political agenda' claim derails County Board action

At the Aug. 23 County Board meeting, Health and Human Services Director Karen Sanness, detailed a well-researched agreement with the company EVOLVE, for the completion of state-mandated social/medical histories for children in foster care.

Sanness had calculated repurposed funds and labor for her department by using EVOLVE to do the tedious work instead of her staff. EVOLVE, located in Stillwater, Minn., currently does this service for Dakota and Ramsey counties and is the sole authorized company in the state.

The agreement was signed by Assistant County Attorney Paul Ellison on Aug. 3 and was ready for board approval.

Upon discussion of the motion, Commissioner Marcia Ward acknowledged the importance of the work, but said “it was brought to my attention” by a “constituent” that EVOLVE has a “hidden political agenda on the front page” of their company website, www.evolveservices.org. Commissioner Steve Jacob agreed that this was a “blatant political agenda” and wanted to find a more “neutral” company. After more than 20 minutes of awkward discussion, and a defeated motion to permanently table it, Sanness was told to come back with “more information” about a politically neutral company instead of EVOLVE.

I found, and you can too, an obvious “Standards Statement” on the front (home) page of their website that reads, “EVOLVE is committed to serving as an antiracist and anti-oppressive organization.” Considering the importance of dealing with foster care children to enhance and advance their quality of life, I find the statement reassuring. To think otherwise in an elected leadership position, believing in conspiracy oriented “hidden agendas” and not supporting the work product of very qualified Winona County employees is anti-productive and a foolish waste of time.

Ward and Jacob have shown a habit of having a “blatant political agenda” often in the past and would love to have the public elect Ken Fritz to complete the clown show.

Mike Kennedy

Winona