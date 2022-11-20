Monica Hennessy Mohan: Thanks to many for helping conduct elections in Winona

Three elections were held in the city of Winona during 2022 (the special election for Congressional District 1 held in May, the state primary held in August, and the general election held on Nov. 8), and I would like to recognize the contributions of the many people and organizations that assisted in conducting these elections.

I would first like to thank each of the individuals who served as election judges in the city: More than 160 citizens served during one or more of the three elections at the 16 precincts, many of them working the entire day from 6 a.m. to after 9 p.m. I especially want to thank the head judges, who were responsible for overseeing each precinct: Joie Bjork, John Broadwater, Carol Borzyskowski, John Campbell, Marji Ford, Robin Grawe, Emily Johnson, Aleisha Leger, Emmalee Mohan, Myrna Olson, Patricia Quinn, Peggy Sannerud, Linda Seppanen, Pamela Simon-Salwey, Brenda Terpstra and David Terpstra. Thank you for your commitment to the city’s election process.

I would also like to thank the following organizations that graciously allowed us to use their premises as a polling site: Radiant Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Central Lutheran Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, Cotter Schools, Winona State University, the American Legion, the National Guard Armory, Whalens at Westfield, the Winona Mall and the Winona Housing & Redevelopment Authority — Family Community Center. Thank you for opening your doors to a large number of voters and any inconveniences that may have caused.

The city’s park maintenance crews set up and took down the equipment at each of the precincts in efficient manner, and the street department set up signs for voter parking and polling site changes.

The percent of registered voters in the city who voted in the general election was 69%. Thank you to the voters for your participation in the elections and for your confidence in the election judges, and the city, county and state elections officials in conducting our elections.

For more detailed information on voter turnout in the city, go to the elections page on the city website: www.cityofwinona.com.

Monica Hennessy Mohan

Winona City Clerk