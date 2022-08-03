Nancy Edstrom Bachler: Return Voegeli to County Board

I heartily support Dwayne Voegeli for the County Board. For starters he is an outstanding teacher, and I've never met a student who wasn't totally inspired by him. He is also the dynamic head of the Sanctuary Network; I've seen him work tirelessly for refugees who have no home and speak very little English. His caring concern always comes through.

He has also been active in the Economic Development Authority, and as a mental health advocate advisor, and in the Drug Treatment Court. He's also worked to make the county government more user friendly and transparent. It's obvious he has expertise in many areas and is generous sharing it.

The fact he's willing to run again for the County Board is a blessing for this community. He served that same board from from 2002 to 2010 and his experience makes him an extremely valuable candidate.

Dwayne belongs to a lot of groups (often as leader) and he handles them all with tireless poise and aplomb. He has a real gift for detail, working with people and respecting other people's opinions. We are fortunate he's willing to share his many talents with the county.

Nancy Edstrom Bachler