Earlier this spring I went to the doctor for a screening colonoscopy. The experience was 10/10 and I recommend it to you. Why?

1. No worries about what to have for dinner the day before.

2. I got to talk to friendly doctors and nurses, who ask questions about my favorite subject, me.

3. Fentanyl and propofol — Michael Jackson drugs. I was not awake for the procedure.

4. A screening colonoscopy is preventative care, so thanks to basic health insurance it’s free.

5. Afterward, my spouse drove me home. Hooray. A chance to see my wife in the middle of the work day.

6. Finally, when you get done, food tastes better than ever.

However, one part of the procedure still confuses me. After I undressed and put on a fairly revealing one-piece gown, the nurse came in and asked in a very serious way, “Are you carrying any weapons?”

While I could have made a joke, you should realize that every question they ask in a pre-operative theater comes from research studies, best practice, or previous cases. The nurse asked if I brought a gun into the colonoscopy prep room because someone, likely in the recent past, brought a loaded handgun into the colonoscopy prep room.

Why in the world would you do this? What possesses a person to bring a gun to a doctor’s office? There's a children’s book on Amazon titled, "I'm not scared, I'm prepared." Is this really the civilized world you want to live in?

Nathan Moore

Winona