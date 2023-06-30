The air quality in Winona — and the Midwest generally — has been really bad lately. The "chewiness" of the air can be measured by the concentration of particles that are 2.5 micrometers or smaller.

PM 2.5 particles from wildfire smoke upwind of Winona are small enough to go deep into your lungs and straight into your bloodstream. I'm not a doctor, but I've read that PM 2.5 exposure is linked to increased heart attack and lung disease risk. How much risk? Breathing PM 2.5 smoke at a level of 22 micrograms per cubic meter all day is equivalent in risk to smoking one cigarette. The air in Winona on Wednesday morning was at a PM 2.5 level of 158 micrograms per cubic meter, or 7 cigarettes, if you're outside enjoying the hazy weather.

What can you do to mitigate this risk? First, be aware of the PM 2.5 level. Winona State University has a PurpleAir PM 2.5 sensor that continually broadcasts data to an online air quality map at map.purpleair.com. This map is based on community sourced measurements, and the U.S. EPA uses these measurements in their online fire and smoke map at fire.airnow.gov.

Second, filters help to reduce the PM 2.5 level. An N95 mask when you're outside and a $60 corsi-rosenthal fan cube in your living room can dramatically improve the quality of the air you're breathing.

Nathan Moore

Winona