Earth Day 2023 affords us an opportunity to celebrate the natural beauty of our planet and take action to protect it for future generations. Climate change, pollution and environmental degradation are serious challenges that require collective action from individuals, communities and governments around the world.

One important way to tackle these challenges is through the implementation of policies that promote sustainability and protect the environment. For example, carbon pricing policies can create economic incentives for companies and individuals to reduce their carbon footprint and invest in renewable energy sources. This not only helps reduce emissions but also encourages innovation and job creation in the clean energy sector.

But it's not just up to governments and corporations to create change. We all have a role to play in protecting the environment. By making small changes in our daily lives, such as reducing our energy consumption and waste, using public transportation and supporting sustainable businesses, we can contribute to a healthier planet.

This Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, let's celebrate our planet and commit to taking action to protect it by attending an Earth Day Celebration at the Jaycee’s Pavilion at Winona’s Lake Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. While there, be sure to visit the Citizens’ Climate Lobby table to learn about their nonpartisan, market-based approach to eliminating carbon emissions.

We have the power to make a positive impact on the environment, and it starts with each and every one of us. Together, we can create a more sustainable and resilient future for ourselves and for generations to come.

Olivia Li

Winona