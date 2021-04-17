Pam Johnson: Expecting more legislation from Sen. Pfaff

PFAS concerns in French Island, permanently closed small businesses in downtown La Crosse, students falling behind, struggling single parents, increased mental health cases, rising drug addiction, and the state’s response to COVID - these are priorities that need to be addressed.

Last fall, we were lectured how lawmakers “didn’t meet for months” or “haven’t passed a bill” when lawmakers are biannually adjourned. What got drowned out by out-of-state millions spewing that narrative was that following the biannual adjournment each spring of an election year, Republican leaders called lawmakers back from adjournment in an emergency session to pass a bipartisan relief package, AB 1038, signed into law on April 15, 2020 as Act 185.

The November 2020 election is now in the rearview mirror and the Wisconsin Legislature is in session, and it’s time to get to work.

Now over four months into regular session, I was shocked and embarrassed to learn that Sen. Brad Pfaff finally just came around last week to introduce a bill of his own. Some said this was because it is his first term, and he needs time to figure out the legislative process.