Pat Kerrigan: La Crosse will be better when Altman goes national

We can’t say Jesus didn’t warn us when he advised, “Beware of false prophets.”

There’s a big one on the North side AKA Fr. James Altman. And to think he questions the Bishop’s observation that he is “divisive.” Really?

Fr. Altman is not misguided as some would say as he knows exactly what he is doing. This rather gifted orator does an excellent job manipulating his talents to sow discontent and divisiveness and is as far removed from the gospel message and his assigned pastoral ministry as is humanly possible.

The Bishop was right to ask for his resignation as he will continue to be nothing but trouble as he spews a deeply flawed theology which he knows has a following in our conflicted Church and nation.

Let’s face it. La Crosse will be better when he is gone and he’s off to greener national pastures where he has a bigger audience, bigger reach and where his bigger ego will know no bounds.

Pat Kerrigan

La Crescent

