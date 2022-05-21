 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patty Spitzer : Thank you to law enforcement personnel

Today my attention is garnered by law enforcement leaders in Washington D.C., roll calling the hundreds of names of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty this past year.

Hundreds of families, the killed officers’ children, parents, grandparents, and grandchildren, gathered at this memorial, being held up by leaders and supporters of law enforcement. These family members lost their loved ones as they served and protected all communities in America. These murdered officers’ are someone’s child, a father, a mother.......Our law enforcement officers deserve our respect. Officers’ do not deserve to be assaulted, maimed and certainly not killed.

Thank you Minnesota State Patrol, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Police Department. Your service is appreciated by those who are not interested in evil.

Patty Spitzer

Winona

