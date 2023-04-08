I encourage my transportation friends throughout the state to reach out to your elected representatives and ask them to support two bills, HF1012 and HF 2887, as well as the governor’s request for $5.1 million to provide for TCMC operations funding for the current biennium and supplemental capital funds to address inflation.

Minnesota House Rep. Frank Hornstein has proposed a bill, (HF2887) that would dedicate the states’ share of railroad property tax revenue toward passenger rail operations. Rather than making pleas for operating dollars every year from general revenue, these dedicated dollars could support the operation of intercity passenger rail from Chicago to St. Paul, from Duluth to Minneapolis, and possibly help support other short line passenger rail efforts within the state.

Likewise, recent legislation sponsored by state Rep. John Petersburg recommends dedicating all sales tax revenue from auto repairs and replacement parts toward transportation needs, in particular and in most part, the highway user tax distribution fund, the small cities assistance program, and last but not least, town roads. Petersburg’s bill, HF1012 has significant support and should garner support from his colleagues on the other side of the isle.

It would be a sign of collaboration and compromise for Reps Hornstein and Petersburg to agree to both bills, HF1012 and HF2887, ask their senate colleagues to do the same, and use those business specific taxes for what they were originally designed for, supporting transportation specific programs.

Paul Schollmeier

Winona