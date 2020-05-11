Peggy Eggert: Sauer deserves credit for great care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have been saddened by the negative press that Sauer Health Care in Winona has received lately.

The residents, family members, staff and administration connected with Sauer have suffered tragic losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak at their facility, which could have happened anywhere.

Sauer had the unfortunate experience of being the first facility in Winona County to have cases of the virus, and we as family members of a Sauer resident are confident that the staff and administration did everything in their power to prevent the spread of the virus, with the resources and knowledge they had at the time.

Our mother has resided at several long-term care facilities. We had many negative experiences at other facilities, including serious medication errors and overdoses.

We used the services of the long-term care ombudsman to deal with some of these facilities. After a recent hospitalization, we searched for nursing homes on the Medicare.gov site. Sauer Health Care received very high ratings in all areas ranked by Medicare during their inspections.

We reviewed any citations the nursing homes we were considering had received. We were told by the long-term care ombudsman that no nursing homes are without complaints.