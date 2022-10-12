Peggy Sannerud: Wilson won't leave money on the table

Sen. Jeremy Miller wants us to think he works for tax cuts to help us keep money in our pockets. But tax cuts don't accomplish that.

Instead, the biggest breaks go to the wealthiest, and it ends up costing individuals more and starving the investments that would benefit Minnesotans the most. That surplus could have paid for schools, highways, early childhood education, law enforcement, and social programs of all kinds that have long suffered from underfunding. Taxes pay for benefits all Minnesota citizens enjoy. Don't be fooled by what Miller claims. Vote for Dan Wilson, who as our next state senator won't leave money lying on the table but will bring it back home to benefit us.

And if Jeremey Miller is as "purple" as he claims, why has he not denounced the insurrection of Jan 6, 2021? Why has he not spoken out against members of his party here in this state who deny the fair election of 2020 with no evidence, and who will seek to subvert our democratic system if elected? THAT would be something of benefit to everyone in your district, Mr. Miller!

Peggy Sannerud

Winona