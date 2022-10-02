Pete Joria: Elect Wilson as state senator

Elect Wilson as state senator

Thanks to Gov. Walz’s leadership, Minnesota’s economy has emerged from the pandemic as one of the strongest in the nation, with unemployment at 1.9% and a one-time state budget surplus of $9.25 billion.

The administration and the Republican-led Senate agreed on a framework to return much of that surplus to taxpayers, and to invest an additional $1 billion each in education and health care. When the specifics couldn’t be resolved by the end of the regular session, Republicans walked away.

We need a Senate that is willing to work with our governor and for the benefit of all Minnesotans. That’s why I support Dan Wilson for our state senator. Dan is a strong supporter of public education. He has the endorsement of Minnesota’s teacher’s union, Education Minnesota, as well as of labor unions such as the IBEW and AFSCME, and of Planned Parenthood. He is also a farmer and supports greater investment in rural Minnesota including increasing state support for rural hospitals and clinics, roads and bridges, and expanded access to broadband. Dan accepts that climate change is real, is happening now and is a threat to rural livelihoods.

Dan has spent years in service to others as a voluntary EMT, as a live-in worker at a homeless shelter, and as part of a faith-based effort to provide emergency care to migrants along the southern border. He understands the health and economic struggles that ordinary people face every day, and he works to be part of the solution.

I encourage voters to learn more about Dan at his website (danwilsonforsenate.com). Election Day is November 8, and in-person early voting has already begun.

Pete Joria Winona Wilson will take climate change, other issues seriouslyAs a registered nurse and a retired social worker, I am concerned about physical and mental health care for all people — especially how these issues relate to climate change concerns that many voters have. People who don’t work in health care may not understand the amount of medical waste that has been generated, and then multiplied exponentially, since the pandemic began. And the mental health issues I worry about that are related to climate change could be called “climate anxiety.”

To address these, and many other important issues, we must vote for people who will take these issues seriously. Dan Wilson is the candidate we must vote for. As a farmer working the land, Dan Wilson sees the impact of climate change firsthand, so he is committed to championing legislation that addresses these concerns. As a former Catholic Worker staffer, he also understands the barriers people face in accessing health care (physical and mental), and he brings a sensitivity to these issues his opponent has not shown. I encourage everyone to vote for Dan Wilson for the MN State Senate.

Debbie Sheets Winona