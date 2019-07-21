{{featured_button_text}}

The Women’s Resource Center’s annual Tour of Gardens, "Bursting with Blooms 2019" was another fantastic success with an approximate 25% increase in attendance.

The Garden Tour Committee could not have been happier with the turn-out, the gardens, the volunteers, sponsors, donations, the Master Gardeners and all the wonderful hosts who helped make this event so special for the community.

Thank you to all who attended, donated, sponsored, hosted or volunteered. We couldn’t have done it without you.

The Garden Tour Committee is also excited to announce our 2020 Annual Tour of the Gardens, scheduled for July 18, 2020. Mark your calendars for another day of celebrating community and gardening. The Garden Tour Committee is actively seeking gardens right now.

Does your garden have vibrant colors, healthy greens and pizzazz? We’re looking for you. Please contact Anita Goede at anita@wrcofwinona.org or 507-452-4440 (ext. 105) with your name, address, phone number, e-mail and a brief description of your garden.

Peter D. Gifford, Winona

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Peter D. Gifford is WRC Garden Tour committee chair.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.