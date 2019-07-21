The Women’s Resource Center’s annual Tour of Gardens, "Bursting with Blooms 2019" was another fantastic success with an approximate 25% increase in attendance.
The Garden Tour Committee could not have been happier with the turn-out, the gardens, the volunteers, sponsors, donations, the Master Gardeners and all the wonderful hosts who helped make this event so special for the community.
Thank you to all who attended, donated, sponsored, hosted or volunteered. We couldn’t have done it without you.
The Garden Tour Committee is also excited to announce our 2020 Annual Tour of the Gardens, scheduled for July 18, 2020. Mark your calendars for another day of celebrating community and gardening. The Garden Tour Committee is actively seeking gardens right now.
Does your garden have vibrant colors, healthy greens and pizzazz? We’re looking for you. Please contact Anita Goede at anita@wrcofwinona.org or 507-452-4440 (ext. 105) with your name, address, phone number, e-mail and a brief description of your garden.
Peter D. Gifford, Winona
