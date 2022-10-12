Peter Joria: Better two years ago? Not so

Last week, at a rally in Nevada, Donald Trump said, "Under Democrat rule, the price of gas in Nevada is up 100%. Two years ago, everything was so good in our country, and now it's going to pieces. It's falling apart."

So, how good was everything two years ago? Gas prices were cheaper – in fact, the world economy was in such bad shape that oil futures in April 2020 actually turned negative, to -$37/barrel. Oil companies literally could not give oil away. Refineries closed. That same month, the unemployment rate was 14.7%. And the annual deficit was $3.1 trillion.

Since Biden became president, the U.S. economy has added 10 million jobs. Unemployment is at 3.5%. The annual deficit has been reduced by nearly 70%.

Inflation and oil prices are creating hardships, but these are global problems with global causes. Inflation is at 10% in the Eurozone. Supply chains are still disrupted. Russia’s war on Ukraine has upended world oil and grain supplies. The U.S. still produces more petroleum than it uses (is a net exporter) but international oil companies, not Biden, determine where that petroleum goes. The world oil market is not likely to recover until Russia ends its war on Ukraine.

We will continue to pay more at the gas pump, but the price of freedom is much higher for the people of Ukraine.

Peter Joria

Winona