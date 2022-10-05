Phil McIlrath: A farmer for state Senate

Dan Wilson is a farmer. He understands the issues facing farmers and rural folks in southeast Minnesota. As a state senator, Dan will support grants and low cost loans to help farmers survive severe weather events and invest in soil health and water quality.

State Republicans, on the other hand, removed millions of dollars from the agricultural bill this past session. This money would have provided grants and technical assistance to landowners to plant cover crops and engage in conservation practices.

Dan Wilson is a people first candidate, not a big business, big money candidate. He will work to build a better tomorrow for working class people.

Please vote for Dan Wilson, Minnesota State Senator; a better choice.

Phil McIlrath

Winona