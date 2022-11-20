Rachel Eliason: Spanking children is wrong and harmful

It’s well past time to stop spanking children. If you did something wrong at work, would it be OK for your boss to spank you? Of course not. So then why is it OK to spank a child? It isn’t, and it never was.

I am constantly appalled when I hear children talk about being spanked, and hard enough to where they cry. Is it 2022 or 1922? Just because our parents and grandparents did it, that doesn’t make it OK. Let’s just admit that they made a mistake and move on.

There is an abundance of evidence showing that spanking is not effective and can be harmful for children’s development. Spanking can alter children’s brain function in similar ways to severe forms of maltreatment, and it elicits a similar response in children’s brains to more threatening experiences like sexual abuse. Preschool and school age children who have been spanked are more likely to develop anxiety and depression disorders or have more difficulties engaging positively in school. Spanking is traumatic, makes a child feel as though there's something wrong with her/him (instead of something wrong with the behavior), it creates resentment, and it increases aggression. Spanking does not convey positive guidance on how to behave in a particular situation, only how not to behave. It undermines trust. Children trust their parents just a little less.

Time-outs are also a very harmful practice. Psychologically, children may respond just as poorly to a time-out as they would to physical punishment. Social isolation and rejection, as with physical punishment, are experienced, as shame. Shaming experiences lead children to believe their entire self is bad, rather than just their behavior. Rejection and shame hurt just like physical pain and can lead to narcissism, anxiety and depression. If you think spanking your children is OK, I hope that they are keeping a tally and that when they grow up and are your size, they will do to you what you did to them.

Rachel Eliason

Winona