I’m a grandmother. My children attended Madison, junior high and senior high. My grandchildren attend Jefferson, WK and the middle school. I also know a number of teachers at these schools.

On March 15, the school board’s Strategic Planning Committee will hold the first of three meetings to discuss the district’s strategic plan. From what my grandchildren and these teachers tell me, drastic changes need to be made in our public schools. It sounds like many classrooms are nothing more than day care centers. The teachers are powerless to exert any control or order. You have students talking incessantly, napping, walking around the room, throwing things, using their cell phones, playing games on their Chromebooks and even standing on the desks. There are eighth graders using their fingers to count and others in the class who can’t do basic math.

How many school board members spend time in the classrooms? Do you realize what’s going on? The school board seems to have lost sight of the purpose of public education. Or maybe no one knows what the purpose is anymore. I Googled, “What is the purpose of public education?” I found answers such as: to provide a level playing field for all students and to give everyone the opportunity to succeed; to prepare the next generation to be productive, contributing members of society; to equip our future workforce with the tools and skills necessary to compete in a global economy; for students to become well rounded and functioning members of society; to provide every student an education that allows them to reach their full potential; and for students to become good citizens.

The only thing I found in the current strategic plan resembling any of these answers was this: All students are ready for career and college. I think that before the school board writes the new strategic plan, they need to determine the purpose of public education with input from the community. Parents need to know why their children are in school, and children need to know why they go to school.

I always thought that the main reason children go to school is to learn how to think and to learn how to learn. Am I wrong?

Rachel Eliason

Winona