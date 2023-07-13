I live in Winona County, but my property lies within District 294 for taxation. The district is holding an election on a referendum totaling over $30 million on Aug. 8.

I consider this referendum to be perfidious due to its timing and execution. There is only one voting location, at Hurricane Hub in Houston, over 10 miles from my residence. The referendum has had little publicity.

What other elections are held in an odd year during the summer when many people are vacationing and paying little attention to news? This referendum received Minnesota Department of Education approval based on a student population of over 2,000, when about 80% of those students attend Virtual Academy, an online school, and do not attend classes on site.

Add to this the fact that K-12 numbers are declining almost everywhere. In fact, two school board members voted against this referendum.

The tax impact of this referendum will be very significant. In my own case, the district’s estimator indicates an increase of $631 per year, a 56% increase over 2023 district property taxes. And these taxes currently represent 48% of my total property tax. This is no small matter, and the public needs to be aware and to vote accordingly.

As an educator in postsecondary education for 45 years, I strongly support education but urge voters to reject both questions on this referendum as I will. If you cannot go to Houston to vote, absentee ballots may be sent to any voter on request.

Ray Faber

Houston, Minnesota