 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks

Rev. Michael Koch: Evil of society on display

  • 0

All the world can see how our society is falling into total darkness. After the U.S. Supreme Court finally reversed the travesty that was Roe v. Wade, the evil of our society has been on fully display.

As scarlet women calling themselves "Jane's Revenge" committed acts of terror around our great nation against churches and pregnancy centers, all the liberal politicians have to say is "we need to protect abortion rights."

This is absolute evil at its most heinous. Christians, Patriots and good people of all kinds know how wrong this is. Let us not forget this when we vote. Protect our churches and restore human decency.

Rev. Michael Koch

Winona 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News