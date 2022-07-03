Rev. Michael Koch: Evil of society on display

All the world can see how our society is falling into total darkness. After the U.S. Supreme Court finally reversed the travesty that was Roe v. Wade, the evil of our society has been on fully display.

As scarlet women calling themselves "Jane's Revenge" committed acts of terror around our great nation against churches and pregnancy centers, all the liberal politicians have to say is "we need to protect abortion rights."

This is absolute evil at its most heinous. Christians, Patriots and good people of all kinds know how wrong this is. Let us not forget this when we vote. Protect our churches and restore human decency.

Rev. Michael Koch

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0