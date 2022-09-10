Rev. Michael Koch: FBI should focus on domestic terrorism

In response to your article by Michael McAuliffe about protecting federal judges:

First, I do believe we should protect public officials from mayhem. That being said I feel I must point out the fact that although McAuliffe claims he wants to "protect federal officers of all ideological orientations," I didn't hear a peep from him when Roe V. Wade was legally overturned and our Supreme Court Justices were being threatened. Now that a liberal judge who signed the papers for the Mar-a-Lago fiasco feels threatened, he's all about protecting judges.

McAuliffe tried to write his article in a way to gain bipartisan support, but he himself is far from bipartisan. His book, "No Truth Left To Tell," is a novel about the KKK coming back to start a race war. Though fictional, it shows the type of conspiracy theory thinking the man embraces. Sensationalist rubbish, I say. The type of writing likely to only encourage and promote more strife between people.

Let's protect our judges, but not because of their rulings or opinions. Let's start by addressing extremism that leads to terrorism, such as the Terrorist Attacks by "Jane's Revenge," the pro-abortion terrorists. Those terror suspects have never been apprehended, nor do I feel our government has made any commitment to stop or arrest them. The FBI should be focusing on domestic terrorism not harassing a former president and potential future candidate for political reasons.

Rev. Michael Koch

Winona