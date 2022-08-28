Richard Dahl: Democrats in Congress deliver

I am grateful for our Democratic representatives in Congress who persisted over many months to pass the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). It will do many things for each one of us. I will cite only a few in this letter.

Rising energy costs led to roughly a third of the increased inflation this past year. Those higher energy costs resulted from many factors, many of them international, even though Republicans like to blame President Biden for them. The IRA will reduce reliance on fossil fuels, ease the global oil crunch and cut consumer bills. This bill's provisions also limit prescription drug costs, and extend health insurance coverage

And how will this be paid for? By requiring big companies earning yearly over $1 billion, for which they have paid nearly nothing in taxes, to begin paying at least 15% to fund it. Democrats passed this $737 billion bill without one Republican joining them.

We now know which party to thank for getting important things done for us. I will vote for candidates who get things done for us. Will you join me?

Richard Dahl

Winona