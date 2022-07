I urge my fellow citizens in Winona to be sure to vote in the special election on Tuesday, Aug. 9. I also strongly urge you to vote for Jeff Ettinger for the Congressional seat vacated since Jim Hagedorn’s death. I consider Jeff a man of demonstrated integrity and commitment to workers, students, the needs of people in rural District 1 as well as our urban centers. He will work to get things done and do so for everyone. Vote and vote for Jeff Ettinger on Aug. 9.