Richie Swanson: 'Gardening for Birds' on the agenda

Master Gardener Laura Armstrong will present the slide show “Gardening for Birds” at the Winona Bird Club’s program, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Winona Friendship Center.

She’ll discuss both the big-picture topic of creating a refuge for all wildlife (since gardening for birds essentially means caring for all of nature, from tiny pollinators to the soil to the trees) and the small-picture subtopics of individual species and what can be done to attract and support them.

Laura’s a lifelong birder who moved to Winona with her family in 1999. She’s retired from teaching English in all kinds of classrooms, including Winona State University and 12 years at Winona High School. She loves to hike, bird and garden, so please attend to share in her insights and her love for nature, to learn more about pollinators and other wildlife in her garden.

The bird club’s programs are open to the public and always free. We share cookies and other treats after our programs. Club dues are $20 for an individual and $30 for a family per year. Dues can be sent to Mara Bell, WBA Treasurer, 319 West Mill St., Winona MN, 55987.

The club has a long tradition of sending one youngster per year to an outdoor camp, usually Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center. We thank Kay Shaw for organizing the “Theodore Voelker Camp Scholarship” for many years. We’re currently looking for a new volunteer.

Richie Swanson

Winona