The Winona Bird Club will offer three bird walks, free and open to the public, this spring. We welcome all ages and beginners as well as experts.

We’ll meet at River Bottoms Access, Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, Saturday April 8, 9 a.m. to noon. Spotting scopes will be set up to view waterfowl, though we’ll look for all species.

We’ll partner with the Winona Public Library for a walk on Saturday, April 29, 9-11 a.m. You must register for this walk with the library by clicking "Register here" at www.winona.lib.mn.us/event/bird-walk. Participants will meet and park across the Wagon Bridge at the Flyway Trail where the boulders block motorized traffic from the trail.

Our warbler walk will be at Prairie Island, Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the east end of the Nature Trail near the Latsch Shelter. No registration is required for the May 6 or April 8 walk. Please, bring binoculars and wear shoes or boots suitable for muddy conditions on the walks.

Winona Bird Club hosts a monthly program with an expert on the first Wednesday night of September, November, December, February and March at 7 p.m. We meet for walks during other months. Club dues are $20 for an individual and $30 for a family per year. Dues can be sent to Mara Bell, WBA Treasurer, 319 West Mill Street, Winona MN, 55987.

Richie Swanson

Winona