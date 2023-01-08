Richie Swanson: Preserve open view of Winona Public Library

When the Masterpiece Theater builds at Fifth and Washington streets, it can give Winona a generous gift by preserving an open view of the Winona Public Library.

Approach Winona Public Library from the west on Fifth Street today, you see why the building’s on the National Register of Historic Places. The Roman dome, the beautiful Bedford stone exterior and two delicately arched windows rise in a clear view. The length of the building shows off the color of the stone, and a side-view of the front entrance hints at something special ahead — the historic entrance of Minnesota’s oldest active library building — Georgian marble columns, ornate oak doors, a frieze that’s invited the public into the “WINONA FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY” since 1899.

William Laird spent $50,000 to give Winona a library, valued at millions today. Greg Gaut in Laird’s Legacy claims the building embodies classical ideals and has the feel of ancient architectural triumphs. The western view of the library can also inspire easier expressions. When a newcomer heads into town on Fifth, a kid in the car might say, “Hey, Mom, what’s that building?” Grandma might say, “O-o-o-oh, how wonderful!”

The “Laird Library Building” reflects a community that values its past as well as future, where dialogue between government and the public has been successful enough to preserve a beloved treasure, a lynchpin of democracy and equality. The library symbolizes philanthropy but also successful community and citizenship.

Masterpiece Theater will require parking, one kind of open view. It might also feature a courtyard or entrance that faces the library from a distance. Please, let our library stand out and shine clearly for all to celebrate.

Richie Swanson

Winona