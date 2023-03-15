I look forward to the upcoming panel on Wenonah stories at Winona State University. Those interested can read "Injun Joe and Princess Wenonah," a short fiction originally published in Thirty First Bird Review, now posted at RichieSwanson.com, the River Fictions page. The story releases Injun Joe from Twain’s cave in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" and frees Wenonah from her suicidal leap in "Life on the Mississippi" and from Longfellow’s "Song of Hiawatha."

A newspaper column inspired partly by the removal of the End of the Trail statue from Winona State’s courtyard is at the Columns page of RichieSwanson.com, republished from the La Crosse Independent. "Indigenous Writers Illuminate History with Pride and Resilience" reimagines the End of the Trail. Rather than a hangdog Indian slumped in defeat on a state campus, I envision sculptures of contemporary indigenous writers from Minnesota universities with heads held super-high with extraordinary accomplishments.

My River Fictions page also features "Indian Pictures," originally published at HEArt Online: Human Equity through Art. But it’s the cropped image from Daniel Shaw Buisson’s painting “The Orphan Half Breed boy” on my Novels page that makes me think of Windom Park. Buisson’s great-grandmother was Ha-az-ho-ta-win, a full-blooded Mdewakanton. Born in Wabasha in 1880, Buisson painted mostly portraits. Look at the expression on “The Orphan Half Breed Boy.” It renders the pathos and unrest of those marginalized by racism, the truth of colonialism’s disregard for Natives and a crucial inner passion for survival. The park’s statue lacks these qualities.

Richie Swanson

Winona