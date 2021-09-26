Richie Swanson: Walk and laugh with the Winona Bird Club

All are welcome to watch waterfowl and other birds with the Winona Bird Club at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Trempealeau Refuge’s observation deck, opposite its headquarters. We’ll view wood ducks, etc., through spotting scopes and walk along Pine Creek Dike, looking for songbirds, wading birds, red-headed woodpeckers, etc.

Everyone’s also welcome to laugh in joy with us when the bird humorist Al Batt comes to the Winona Friendship Center, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. If you don’t bring your sense of humor, you’ll certainly leave with it. Al has entertained audiences all over the world and has received the Ed Franey Conservation Media Award from the Izaak Walton League and the Thomas Sadler Roberts Award from the Minnesota Ornithologists' Union for lifetime contributions to birding.

Bird populations have declined precipitously in the Winona area. Just a couple decades ago, common nighthawks, cliff swallows, tree swallows, barn swallows, rough-winged swallows, black terns and other species teemed numerously above the river during summertime dawns and dusks. Those beautiful congregations no longer occur, and represent just a fraction of the decline of three billion birds in North America since 1970, estimated by Science 04 Oct 2019: Vol. 366.

When you join the Winona Bird Club, or attend a walk or program, you support an organization that has successfully advocated for conservation at Aghaming, Prairie Island, Winona’s bluffs and on the Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.

Richie Swanson

President, Winona Bird Club

