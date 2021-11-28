Robert Bumann: Covid-19 guidance strong in Minnesota

In my opinion, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is an outstanding public health leader toe-to-toe with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Osterholm, and we are lucky to have her leading our public health response to Covid-19 in Minnesota.

From listening to her public messages since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, she earned my respect and I value her public health expertise and leadership at the time of this deadly pandemic. Efforts by Sen. Jeremy Miller (District 28-R) to oust her are ill-advised reflecting poor judgment.

As a nurse, I find it perplexing that people resist getting vaccines, wearing masks, applying social distancing measures, and following prudent adaptations at work and at school in the time of a highly communicable disease which to date has killed 770,890 in the U.S. and more than 5 million worldwide.

This is 2021, not the Middle Ages when people did not know the science nor have scientific treatments for smallpox, leprosy, or the black death. Arguably, the science for SARS-CoV-2 is still emerging and determining the best policies is not always clear. But turning the Covid-19 pandemic into a political issue has been detrimental to dealing with this deadly virus.

Fortunately, with Malcolm’s leadership, Minnesota’s statewide vaccine rates for at least one vaccine are at 80% for people 18 and older. Unfortunately, we fall behind for full vaccine rates, and Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

To the best of our current knowledge, full vaccination and a booster are recommended to protect individuals 18 and older against Covid-19, so get out there and get your vaccine as we approach the holidays and the winter season. If in doubt, talk with your health care provider for deciding what is best for you and your family.

Robert Bumann

Winona

