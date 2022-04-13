Robert Hively-Johnson: We are all Ukrainians Apr 13, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People who burn books fear the contents show how evil adults are! Review political talk! Voters, all; our poison! (Putin/Ukraine)Robert Hively-JohnsonWinona 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story