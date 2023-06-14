Thankfully, the debt ceiling crisis has been averted. Amidst the grandstanding by firebrands of both the right and left, Congress did the responsible thing and voted to raise the debt ceiling.

Moving beyond the sound and fury, we need to address the national debt by both cutting spending and raising taxes. We can’t kick the can down the road forever.

The same is true regarding the carbon pollution adversely impacting all living things on Earth, our common home. The good news is that we can take effective action on it without increasing government spending or the national debt.

We can require the companies that extract fossil fuels to pay a fee on the carbon content of what they extract and remit those funds, each month, to each U.S. household as carbon cashback income.

Each year that carbon fee, adjusted for inflation, will rise, thereby sending the markets a signal that the true cost of carbon pollution will now be reflected in the price of carbon fuels. The days of freely emitting carbon pollution are over. This will drive private research, investment, and soon new industries and jobs as manufacturers, now using carbon fueled energy, aggressively seek energy from sustainable and renewable sources.

Contact Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, President Joe Biden, and Rep. Brad Finstad and urge them to support legislation that sets a fee on carbon, remits monthly income to U.S. households, drives our transition to clean energy, and, importantly, does not increase the national debt.

Robert Tereba

Winona