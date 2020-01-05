Rocky Rohn: Duck hunters rescue Winona's Santa

On Halloween, I decided to go duck hunting that afternoon. I used my brother’s small 12-foot boat.

The boat capsized and over and under I went. I was able to hang onto the boat with one hand. Only the back corner of the boat was above the water.

Two fellow hunters were about 150 years away but could not hear me because another guy went by with a motor. I was yelling for help for about 10 minutes or so.

Finally, these two young gentlemen came to my rescue. I was able to reach under the water twice and the second try retrieved my gun. By this time, I was quite cold. These gentlemen took me in their boat.

They took me to shore, started my truck, turned the heater on, went back to where I was, retrieved my brother's boat, my decoys, oars, life vest, cushion, and shell cases with one having my wallet and house keys in it.

These two guys, Bryan Wanek and Don Zahrte, are heroes.

If anybody in Winona deserves a hero award, these two should be first on the list. I do know Bryan’s father personally, whom I have the utmost respect for. Obviously, the parents of Bryan and Don raised them right.