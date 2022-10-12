Ron and Diane Stevens: Meyer deserves re-election

As long term and engaged residents of Winona, we support Chris Meyer in her bid for re-election as District 1 Winona County Commissioner. We believe she will continue to build on her wide experience and bring her well informed broad perspective to issues that come to the attention of the Winona County Board.

Since we cannot anticipate what issues the board will confront, we trust Chris will carefully listen to all points of view as well as diligently study and bring relevant facts to the discussion. We know her to be a thoughtful conscientious person and feel confident she will consistently exercise her considered judgement in the best interest of Winona County.