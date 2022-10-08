Rosemary Lyons: Supporting Chris Meyer in re-election bid

How fortunate we are to live in a country, state, city that promotes democracy supporting all of us in Winona choosing to be involved in the process of election or not to be involved. I have participated in every election since being able to vote. I have attended conventions representing my political peers in Winona. I attend meetings to get to know candidates and research their positions. I have known Chris Meyer for over 10 years as a hard-working, caring and honest person.

I, unreservedly, support Chris Meyer in her re-election. When our relationship with our environment, including air and water, are more crucial than ever, Chris has knowledge and ability to help us stay the course and be our best selves.

Chris brings her talents and ability to every area of the Winona County commissioner position.

I believe Winona has a true and skilled advocate for healthy practices and short and long range solutions to problems.

You can visit with her or read her website or any handouts and will come to a similar conclusion.

Rosemary Lyons

Winona