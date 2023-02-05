The League of Women Voters Winona will hold a forum to discuss the Winona Area Public Schools referendum. This forum will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 pm in Winona City Hall Council Chambers, 207 Lafayette St.

A school board representative will be providing the facts about the referendum for the WAPS District #861. The WAPS school board referendum vote will be on Tuesday, April 11.

We are looking to the public for two organizational response panel members: A pro and a con. Any publicly organized group that has announced speaking for or against the referendum may contact LWV Winona to have a spokesperson at the forum. LWV Winona will share the forum format. If only one organization (either pro or con) contacts the LWV, that group will be able to make a statement at the forum.