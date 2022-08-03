Ruth Charles: Primary, but not a primary?

At the Tuesday, August 9 Primary, you will also have a single vote that is a General Election vote. Voters in the 1st Congressional District will be voting to fill the position left vacant by the untimely passing of Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February 2022.

On the front of the ballot, voters will vote in a Primary election and select candidates who will be on ballot in November 8, 2022. You will only be able to vote for one political party whose candidates will be in one column (there will be 4 columns).

On the back of the ballot, there will be non-partisan votes depending on your address. Yet everyone who lives in Southern MN will be completing a General Election vote for our US Representative who will begin serving immediately until January 2023, when the winner of the November election will start serving.

Confusing? Yes. Able to do it? Of course you can!

Consult the League of Women Voters: Vote411.org website. After inputting your address, you will be able to see where you vote in person on August 9th as well as your ballot. The League also asked Primary candidates to answer questions regarding their positions. Their answers can be found on Vote411.org. Additional information can be found on the League of Women Voters-Winona Facebook page.

Ruth Charles

LWV-Voter Service Chair

Winona