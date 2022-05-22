Sandbar Storytelling Festival Board: Thanks for the support

The evening was highly successful in raising funds for the Festival, which will be held Oct. 14 – 15, 2022, at Saint Mary’s University's Page Theatre. We send a special thanks to Larry and Colleen Wolner at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse and their fabulous staff (Lenny, Eric, Anna, Seamus, Nick, Halley, and Freyja) for their culinary expertise and facilities. We are grateful for Todd von Bastiaans for the donation for food; Jon Kohner, our amazing auctioneer; Teri Tenseth Market, our belly dancer; Bryan and Donna Konkel for the wine; and our volunteer wait staff (Jerome Christenson, Suzanne Deranek, Bob Fisher, Denise Hamernik, Terri Karsten, Tracy Lehnertz, and Nikki Richmond). We are especially grateful for the Winona community members who donated audition items: Sanborn Canoe, Pill Box Bats, Jenel Briggs, Chris and Jenny Kendall, Steve and Nancy Bachler, Colleen and Larry Wolner, Taff Roberts, and Christine Eagan (Solo Perche Bags). And, of course, to the folks who purchased the auction items, we extend a heartfelt thank you for your generosity.