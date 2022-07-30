Sandbar Storytelling Festival thanks community for support

All of us at the Sandbar Storytelling Festival would like to thank everyone that helped out during our Kevin Kling and Simone Perrin fundraising concert on Saturday, June 25 at St. Cecilia’s theater. Thank you to the Callender King Foundation for financial support, and thank you to all who attended. In particular we would like to give thanks to volunteers who generously helped us for this special event. Many folks said it was fun to laugh in public, and also to hear other people laughing once again!

On June 21 as part of business stories, Hal Leonard presented the “Hal Leonard Story” to a full house at the Winona County Historical Society. It was an amazing story of a local family business. On July 14, “Willet Hauser Architectural Stained Glass Inc” presented on their family business. On September 12, Project Fine will present “Immigration Stories” at 7 p.m. at the WCHS.

The Sandbar Storytelling Festival is supporting a monthly storytelling circle for two hours on a Saturday morning at the Winona Art Center. Details at: info@sandbarstorytellingfestival.org. The focus will be to improve the art of storytelling in our community.

The Sandbar Storytelling Festival October 14 and15 will be held on the campus of Saint Mary’s University. Five top national and international tellers will present to us.

Carolina Quiroga-Stultz from Colombia, South America will share her large repertoire of Native Latin American and Hispanic myths, legends and mysteries ranging from El Rio Bravo to La Patagonia. Alton Takiyama-Chung from Hawaii will share Asian folktales and Hawaiian legends and ghost stories. Rev. Robert Jones Sr, a native Detroiter and inspirational storyteller and musician, will celebrate the history, humor of American music. Regi Carpenter from New England will share stories of her growing up on the Saint Lawrence River, telling tales of underwater tea parties, drowning lessons and drives to the dump! And lastly but not least, Bil Lepp from Appalachia, a five time winner of the West Virginia State Liars contest, will make you laugh and will judge the local Liar’s college competition. The winner will share their story on the main stage during the festival weekend.

Two day tickets are now available at: sandbarstorytellingfestival.org, And one day passes will be available online on September 6.

Hywel “Taff” Roberts

President: Sandbar Storytelling Festival