Please support the 2023 Minnesota Open Your Heart Summer Challenge.

We are seeking community support to the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf during the 2023 Open Your Heart Summer Challenge. Your gift during the month of July helps us restock and distribute basic food items during the summer and helps us get a proportional grant award based on what we collect locally. Last year, WVS raised $9,198 from our community donors and received $365.51 as our proportional match from OYH.

Please mail your checks to Winona Volunteer Services with OYH in the memo to 402 E. Second St. Winona, MN, 55987, or visit our website at www.winonavs.org and submit an electronic donation to WVS.

Although cash donations are only counted toward this match, the food shelf is desperately in need of peanut butter, pasta, cereal, canned meats, baking supplies and any extra fresh produce from gardeners. Food donations can be dropped off at our loading dock from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Through May, we have spent $60,480 purchasing food and have distributed 234,909 pounds of food to an average of 816 households each month.

This is our last major food drive until 10 Days of Giving, which takes place Dec. 1-10. Your donation now will be a summer life saver for those who need our help.

Thank you Winona for supporting this vital community resource.

Sandra Burke

Winona