Scott Hannon: Supporting Denzer and Sonneman for WAPS board

As a former WAPS superintendent of schools, I interacted with many school boards and individual board members. I have known Nancy Denzer personally and professionally for most of my life. Like me, Nancy is a life long Winonan, a person whose children attended WAPS and a career educator. There is much to be said about that combination.

First and foremost, she truly cares about the public education Winona children receive. Couple that with her extensive background as an educator and life long residency, and you have a school board member who has the right stuff.

As a parent, Nancy helped numerous times with referendums and volunteered as a chaperone to many student events. As an educator, she was revered by her students. As a school board member, Nancy has been a role model to other board members on how to conduct themselves at a board meeting through her patience, preparedness, vast education experience and ability to facilitate difficult board topics.

Vote for Nancy Denzer for school board. The WAPS school district, as well as the board, needs her strong leadership to continue! And while you are at it, vote for Karl Sonneman, another life long Winonan who is smart and has the right stuff.

Please join my wife, Carmen, and I in supporting Nancy and Karl for the WAPS school board!

Dr. Scott Hannon

Winona